NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jennifer Garner 'dives into the kitchen' over the holidays
The 13 Going on 30 actress enjoys getting in the kitchen and baking for her loved ones during the festive season. "I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays. When that is what I have to focus on, I love it," Garner told Entertainment Tonight. "I will bake every single morning. I'll make something big. I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."