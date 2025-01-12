NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalise divorce

The couple's marriage is officially over, 20 weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on 20 August 2024. Court documents obtained by People magazine show the former couple are both single again. The pair did not have a prenup, and both have agreed to walk away with what they earned individually while married, according to reports from TMZ. They have reportedly also reached a confidential agreement on their $61 million (£48.74 million) Beverly Hills home that is currently on the market.