NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Renner returning to work a year after snowplough accident

The Avengers actor has been in recovery since he was run over by a snowplough near his home in Nevada on 1 January 2023, and he now feels ready to get back on set. During an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their CNN New Year's Eve special on Sunday, the 52-year-old confirmed he will be working on the third season of his show from next week. "It's been a wonderfully busy year," he said, reports Variety. "I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. I literally go back in a week."