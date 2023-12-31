NEWS OF THE WEEK: John Cleese compares Donald Trump to Hitler
In a post to his X/Twitter account on Tuesday, the comedian and actor, 84, poked fun at the former U.S. President by comparing him to Adolf Hitler. "Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump," the Monty Python star began his post, before rattling off a list of six amusing points. "1. He fought for his country 2. He never used a teleprompter 3. He was nice to dogs 4. He wrote his own books 5. He never played golf 6. He wasn't a big fat slob.”