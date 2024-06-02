NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jon Bon Jovi reveals son's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown was 'low-key and romantic'

Jake Bongiovi, 22, married Millie, 20, earlier this month in an intimate ceremony. "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be, and yeah it's true," Jon, 62, told the BBC's The One Show. "They're great, they are absolutely fantastic.". The young couple are planning a bigger ceremony later this year, but are now legally married. The Livin' On a Prayer singer has previously spoken about how much he likes his daughter-in-law.