NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonathan Majors breaks silence after assault conviction

The 34-year-old actor has spoken out for the first time since he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December following a domestic dispute with his ex, Grace Jabbari, in New York City in March 2023. The Creed III actor, who has always maintained his innocence, opened up about the verdict as well as his relationship with the British choreographer in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday. Majors began in the interview, insisting he was "reckless" with Jabbari's heart but "not with her body".