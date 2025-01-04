NEWS OF THE WEEK: Judi Dench shares touching tribute to late Maggie Smith

The acting world was plunged into mourning in September when it was revealed that Harry Potter star Smith had passed away at the age of 89. She was later put to rest in a private service on 4 November at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond, South London, of which Dench, 90, was a guest. Speaking about her decades-long friendship with Smith, Bond star Dench revealed that she planted an apple tree in her honour after learning that she had died, and the tree bore fruit on the day of the funeral.