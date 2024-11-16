NEWS OF THE WEEK: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome third baby

The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing their son had been born on 8 November. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," they shared in joint announcement. "Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." The couple are already parents to daughters, Lyla Maria, four, and Eloise Christina, two. Chris, 45, is also dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris.