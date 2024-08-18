NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kehlani granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend amid custody battle
Earlier this month, Javaughn Young-White filed for legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, Adeya and claimed the singer was a member of a cult. Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, responded by filing for protection against Young-White in the Superior Court of Los Angeles last week and a judge has now signed off on a temporary restraining order. According to TMZ, this prohibits Young-White from contacting the After Hours hitmaker or going within 100 yards of Kehlani or their daughter.