NEWS OF THE WEEK: Killer Mike escorted from Grammys in handcuffs

The rapper had been celebrating three big wins at the awards before he was seen being removed from the event. A number of police officers escorted Killer Mike, aka Michael Santiago Render, through the halls of Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, his hands cuffed behind his back. Reporter Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter posted to X/Twitter from the scene and said event officials had told Killer Mike's team, "It's possible he may be released later tonight from the arena." He added: "Unclear if he's being booked here and what he's charged with"...