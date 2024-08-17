NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kit Harington discusses pre-sobriety depression and self-loathing

The 37-year-old Game of Thrones star checked into rehab in 2019 to combat alcohol addiction and stress and admits he hated himself before he sought help. Opening up about his health struggles, the star told GQ he could not appreciate his success, explaining, "Before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c**t. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done.” "I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of…”