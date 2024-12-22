NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kristin Cavallari recounts horrifying home invasion

The 37-year-old reality star and mum-of-three was at her home in the Bahamas in 2020 with her young family when she woke up to find someone had broken inside. She was in the property with then-husband Jay Cutler, 41, and their kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9. Recalling the incident on her Let's Be Honest podcast, Cavallari said, "That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping. Cam and I went to bed early before everybody, so I didn't really know where everyone was in the house..."