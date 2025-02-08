NEWS OF THE WEEK: Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcome baby via surrogate

The Emily in Paris actor and her film director husband shared on social media the news that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate. "Welcome to the centre of our world Tove Jane McDowell," Collins wrote in a joint Instagram announcement. The new mum shared a photo of the baby girl, lying bundled in a bassinet. A monogrammed blanket with her name written in gold was draped over the cradle. "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way," the caption continued.