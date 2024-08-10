NEWS OF THE WEEK: Machine Gun Kelly opens up about troubled relationship with mum

Talking in a raw conversation with Bunnie XO on the eighth season opener of her popular podcast, Dumb Blonde, he admits: "I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career." "And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn't give the masses the chance to understand her truth." Kelly's mother left the family when he was young, leading to several years of estrangement, during which time the singer says she didn't look for him.