NEWS OF THE WEEK: Madonna shares tribute to late brother Christopher

Madonna has shared a heartfelt and lengthy tribute to her brother Christopher Ciccone, who has died at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. Alongside a series of photos of the two of them together on Instagram, the pop icon wrote: "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. It's hard to explain our bond but it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”