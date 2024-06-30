NEWS OF THE WEEK: Margot Robbie opens up about married life

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have shared rare details of their married life. During a joint interview with The Times, the Australian actress and her British producer-director husband spoke about their seven-year marriage and how they spend "24 hours a day" together when they aren't working on individual projects. Ackerley said when asked if the pair separate business and pleasure, "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing." The duo, who together own the production company LuckyChap Entertainment…