NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mariah Carey reveals her mum and sister have died on the same day

The singer released a statement announcing that both her mum Patricia, 87, and sister Alison, 63, died this weekend. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.” "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."