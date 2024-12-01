NEWS OF THE WEEK: Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
The shock rocker has agreed to pay her more than $325,000 (£258,000) in legal fees, Deadline reported. Wood identified Manson as her abuser in February 2021, accusing her former fiancé of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion and intimidation. The Westworld actor accused her former partner on social media in 2021 of "horrific" abuse, along with allegations of grooming, starting when she was a teenager. Other women came forward with similar allegations following Wood's public denouncement. Manson denied the accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality", and responded by filing a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.