NEWS OF THE WEEK: Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood

The man who led P.E.I. police from four jurisdictions on a multi-day road chase across the Island in July has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.Police arrested Jermen Jah Payne, 29, on July 22 while he was hiding among some oyster cages in the water of Cascumpec Bay. That brought an end to a chase that had riveted Islanders on social media due to Payne's dangerous and erratic driving as he sped from Stratford to New Haven to Bloomfield. Payne appeared in court last month and pleaded