NEWS OF THE WEEK: Michael Madsen arrested for domestic violence

Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on a misdemeanour domestic violence charge It's alleged he "shoved" his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 64, before locking her out of their Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. By the time police arrived, DeAnna was "safe with a security team," but after speaking with both Michael and DeAnna, police still arrested the star. Michael posted a $20,000 (£15,390) bond and was released from custody. "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," a spokesperson for the Kill Bill star confirmed in a statement.