NEWS OF THE WEEK: Naomi Campbell reveals her children were born via surrogate

The supermodel described being a mother as 'so amazing'. Naomi, 54, is mother to a three-year-old daughter and a baby boy, born in June last year. She has now admitted she chose to have both of her children via surrogate. Naomi said of opting to take the surrogacy route, in an interview with The Times, "I did. My babies are everything to me." She went on to explain how motherhood has changed her view of the world, and that she now puts her children ahead of everything else. "I hope for a better world for my children.