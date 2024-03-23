NEWS OF THE WEEK: Oprah Winfrey explains why she resigned from WeightWatchers
Executives at WW International, Inc. announced in late February that the TV personality was stepping down from the Board of Directors of the weight management company after nine years. Days later, it was announced that the 70-year-old would host the upcoming one-off programme, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Oprah explained that she quit WeightWatchers because she didn't want to be accused of any conflict of interest...