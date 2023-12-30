NEWS OF THE WEEK: Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion

The Staircase actor announced on Tuesday that he had popped the question to the model after nine years of dating. In a joint Instagram post, the engaged couple shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a beach proposal and wrote in the caption, "FOREVER AND EVER," with heart and ring emojis. In the images, the 30-year-old actor, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, planted a kiss on his fiancée's cheek as she showed off her double-diamond engagement ring. They also hugged and kissed near a heart-shaped floral arrangement.