NEWS OF THE WEEK: Perrie Edwards speaks out after Liam Payne's death
The Little Mix star has spoken out about the importance of protecting artists weeks after the One Direction singer died on 16 October when he fell from the third floor of his hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Perrie said during a recent appearance on The Happy Place podcast with Ferne Cotton, "I think it's really important to look at people as humans and think why did they get to this place? Why are they struggling so much?"