NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William pays tribute to rugby star Rob Burrow, dead at 41
Burrow's passing followed a battle with motor neurone disease (MND). "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, 'In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,'" the Prince wrote via his and his wife's official Instagram Story. "Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy." William signed the message, "W.". On Sunday, Leeds Rhinos - the rugby team where Burrow played his entire career - broke the news of his death.