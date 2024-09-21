NEWS OF THE WEEK: Richard Gadd encourages abuse survivors to 'persevere' at 2024 Emmy Awards
After accepting the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Baby Reindeer the Scottish actor offered a heartfelt message to viewers navigating difficult times. "This is the stuff of dreams... 10 years ago, I was down and outright. I never, ever thought I'd get my life together. I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself with what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. Then here I am, just over a decade later…”