NEWS OF THE WEEK: Ricky Gervais pays tribute to late Office co-star Ewen MacIntosh
The actor and comedian, best known for playing deadpan accountant Keith 'Big Keith' Bishop in the British version of The Office, has passed away aged 50. "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," his management company, JustRight Management, posted on social media. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home." Gervais, who created, wrote and directed the U.K. mockumentary series with Stephen Merchant, paid tribute to MacIntosh on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning...