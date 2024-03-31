NEWS OF THE WEEK: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly welcome first child

The Twilight actor was spotted pushing a stroller on a walk with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to the Mail Online. The British stars have yet to reveal details about their reported new arrival, including its gender and date of birth. Suki, 32, was last seen out in public on 24 February and she last posted on Instagram on 28 February to celebrate the completion of her next album. The former model revealed her pregnancy when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023.