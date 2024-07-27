NEWS OF THE WEEK: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal name of fourth baby

The couple, who share daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and four-year-old Betty, welcomed another little one in early 2023. While Ryan and Blake have kept all information about the tot under wraps, while addressing the audience at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Monday, the Canadian star divulged that the new addition's name is Olin. "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing...