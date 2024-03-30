NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sacha Baron Cohen denies claims in Rebel Wilson's memoir

The British comedian and actor has responded to Rebel's recent claim that he behaved like a "massive a**hole" during the filming of the 2016 comedy action movie Grimsby, also known as The Brothers Grimsby. "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.” On Sunday night, the Pitch Perfect actress claimed that the Borat star was trying to threaten and block her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.