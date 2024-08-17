NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sandra Bullock calls turning 60 'pretty awesome'

Cover Media

The House of Cards star sold his waterfront mansion in Baltimore for $3.24 million (£2.51 million) to real estate investor Sam Asgari, who bought it anonymously at the time. Spacey, 65, said he was forced to sell the property to cover the "millions of dollars" in legal fees he owes after his 2023 sexual assault trial. Now Asgari is claiming the actor won't leave the home and wants to live there rent-free for the next six months. Right now, he's refusing to leave," Asgari alleged in an interview with The Baltimore Banner this week. "He's asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything.”