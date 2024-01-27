NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sarah Ferguson thanks fans for support following skin cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of York's spokesperson announced on Sunday that the royal had been diagnosed with skin cancer, just months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The 64-year-old, who has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE Medical Health Resort in Austria, posted a photo of herself standing on a bridge overlooking a river in the country on Monday. In the caption, she thanked her fans, family and the staff at the wellness spa for supporting her during her difficult time...