NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly no longer on suicide watch
Earlier this month, the hip-hop mogul was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges. In the days following his arrest, a representative confirmed the 54-year-old had been put on suicide watch, while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, though the designation was "procedural" and a preventative measure. However, a source told People on Sunday that Combs is no longer being monitored at all times. "He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial," a lawyer told the outlet.