NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sean 'Diddy' Combs asks judge to dismiss lawsuit against him
The rapper's legal team claimed Rodney Jones' sexual assault accusations were "pure fiction". In a motion filed Combs' lawyers requested the court throw out the case arguing Jones' claims were fanciful and an attempt to receive a settlement figure. "Running to nearly 100 pages, it includes countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images," the filing stated as well as arguing Jones' lawsuit was filled with "blatant falsehoods" to "generate media hype". A member of Combs' legal team also spoke to the media.