NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sean 'Diddy' Combs ordered to pay $100 million in sexual assault lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in June, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith accused the hip-hop mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party in Detroit, Michigan back in 1997. Lawyers representing Combs have denied the allegations. But on Monday, Cardello-Smith - a convicted criminal currently serving a prison sentence - was awarded $100 million by default by a judge from the Lenawee County Circuit Court in a virtual hearing because Combs didn't show up. In response, attorney Marc Agnifilo insisted he plans to get the judgment dismissed.