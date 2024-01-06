NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez considers quitting music after 'one more album'

She has considered giving up music in favour of pursuing acting full time. In an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, the Only Murders In The Building star admitted to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that she would prefer to "settle" on one vocation moving forward. "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I just found it really fun…