NEWS OF THE WEEK: Shane MacGowan's widow considering releasing book of his unpublished songs

57-year-old journalist and author, Victoria Mary Clarke told The Guardian on Monday that she will probably release a tome of the late Pogues frontman's material following his death on 30 November aged 65. "He'd be constantly thinking of words and needing something to write them on. It could be a receipt, your bank statement, your diary. You might go to a restaurant and he'd be writing all over the napkins and asking for more napkins. I guess at some point we will be doing a book of his unpublished stuff because there are quite a lot of unpublished songs."