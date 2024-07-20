NEWS OF THE WEEK: Shannen Doherty signed divorce papers one day prior to death

CBC

After waiting more than half a year for their visa, a family that fled the war in Gaza has finally arrived in Ottawa. Now nestled in a home in Nepean, Mohammed, 42, and Ghadir Alrayyes, 33, are living with their five children in Mohammed's sister's house.CBC sat down on Friday to speak with the family, who arrived one week earlier. They said their last six months have been filled with terror — and living through that with children as young as three months old, and one who has a disability, was e