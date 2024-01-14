NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, London coroner says
The Southwark coroner's court in London released a brief statement regarding the singer-songwriter's death, 'The Guardian' reports. "This is to confirm that Ms. O'Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.", Southwark coroner's court in London, via 'The Guardian'. O'Connor died at the age of 56 last July in Herne Hill, London. Her death was not being treated as suspicious when police first responded to calls of an "unresponsive woman," 'The Guardian' reports.