NEWS OF THE WEEK: Stephen King reveals Taylor Swift's music makes him 'happy'

The author, best known for his horror novels including 1986's It, took to X on Sunday to announce that he is a fan of the music megastar. "I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story." The 76-year-old's post comes shortly after Donald Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Last week, Swift took to Instagram to endorse Trump's political opponent, Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of November's presidential election.