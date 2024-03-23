NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tallulah Willis declares autism diagnosis 'changed my life'

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has revealed that she has recently been diagnosed with autism. In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old shared a throwback video of her as a child and her father attending a red carpet event. In the clip, Tallulah can be seen stroking the Armageddon star's head and playing with his ear as he talks to an interviewer. She jokingly captioned the video, "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic." The actress then responded to a comment praising her for being open about her diagnosis…”