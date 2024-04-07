NEWS OF WEEK: Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire

The 34-year-old has become a billionaire thanks to her Eras tour, real estate portfolio, song catalog and more, according to 'Forbes'. The Eras Tour has brought in over $1 billion in revenue since March 2023. Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film has also earned more than $261 million at the box office, 'People' reports. Her wealth is likely to increase with the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department' on April 19. It will be her 11th studio album. Swift also hinted at "so many exciting things ahead of us" during her acceptance speech for iHeartRadio Music Awards' artist of the year.