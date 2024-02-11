NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift reveals full tracklist for her new album

The Midnights singer, fresh off the high of announcing her new album during her 13th-ever Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday, has dropped the full tracklist for her new record. With featured artists including Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, the album will have 16 tracks, while vinyl, CD and cassette editions will feature a bonus song titled The Manuscript. After thanking her fans, Taylor added while accepting the gong for Best Pop Vocal Album she was ready to share: "a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th"