NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tim Burton honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sir Ian McKellen described the late Queen Elizabeth II as “quite rude” and said the British royal family “can’t do anything normal,” declaring in a recent interview that he was siding with Prince Harry in his rift with the crown. In a lengthy interview with The Times in which the legendary actor held little back, McKellen said that whenever he met the late queen, she would shake his hand like she was pushing him away. “It meant, ‘Go! Go!’” McKellen said. “The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at