NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tim Burton honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tim Burton received the 2,788th star on Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the artist-filmmaker with the star in recognition of his work on movies such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, and Sleepy Hollow. Tim's partner Monica Bellucci was in the crowd, as were guest speakers Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. Addressing the audience, Tim recalled how he used to travel on his own from Burbank to Hollywood as a child.