NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tony Award winner Gavin Creel dead at 48
Creel passed away at his home in New York on Monday. His death was confirmed by his partner, Alex Temple Ward. The cause of death was a rare and aggressive form of cancer - metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma - which Creel was diagnosed with in July. Creel was a Broadway musical theatre veteran who won a Tony Award for Hello, Dolly! and nominations for Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie - his Broadway debut in 2002. Creel's Hello, Dolly! co-star Bette Midler paid tribute to the late actor.