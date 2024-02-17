NEWS OF THE WEEK: Usher brings out surprise guests during Super Bowl Halftime Show

Swifties were left hanging after their dreams of Taylor Swift taking to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show were dashed, but the show more than made up for it with a veritable parade of hip-hop and R&B legends. Dressed in all white, with spangles and fur accents, Usher, 45, got the crowd going with a medley of his greatest hits, including Love in this Club and Caught Up. Just as fans of a certain age were catching their breath, Alicia Keys, 43, made a surprise appearance in a red, sparkly catsuit.