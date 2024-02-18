NEWS OF THE WEEK: Usher's representative confirms he got married after Super Bowl

The Yeah! singer exchanged vows with the music executive at The Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel. According to the marriage certificate, Usher's mother, Jonetta Patton, served as their witness. "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," his representative told People. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."