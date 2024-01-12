NEWSMAKERS 2023: From exclusion to inclusion, Nancy Siew works to recognize Chinese immigrants’ contributions to building Canada

Nancy Siew always believes that everyone should learn about the hardships and struggles of Chinese immigrants since the Chinese Exclusion Act was enacted in 1923, as it is part of the Canadian history.

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act, during the past year, Siew has been dedicated to educating Canadians about the history of early Chinese immigrants through various efforts, such as hosting a dinner to commemorate and show gratitude to the early Chinese immigrants; free screening of "The Unwanted Soldiers," a film about Chinese veterans of the Second World War.

Under Siew’s active advocacy, the Ontario Ministry of Education has decided to include examples and sample questions related to Chinese Exclusion Act and Chinese Head Tax into mandatory learning in elementary and secondary curriculum.

The classroom-ready resources created by Siew and her Tribute to Early Chinese Immigrants Canada Foundation contains photos, videos, written stories, artifacts and crafts.

In addition, she participated in arranging an exhibition called "Standing in the Doorway: Lived Histories & Experiences of the Chinese Community."

The exhibition is now on at Markham Museum until the Chinese New Year in February 2024, and then will tour to local York Region museums and libraries over the next two years.

In September, Siew was invited to Calgary’s Chinatown Convention, where she delivered an opening speech, “I encourage every Canadian to join hands in making Canada a better place for future generations, so we do not repeat a Human Rights travesty again.”

Between October and November, the retired Canadian citizenship judge travelled to different provinces across Canada to bring the exhibition and film to Windsor, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Nova Scotia, Vancouver and other B.C. destinations.

“What I expect from learning the history,” Siew shared, “is not only bring commemoration and gratitude, but also asks Canadians to join hands in building a more harmonious, inclusive and respectful country for all — One Heart, One Canada.”

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun