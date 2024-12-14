NewsNation Journalist Reports on Seeing Mysterious Drones Over New Jersey Firsthand

A reporter with NewsNation admits he was sceptical when he first heard reports of mysterious UAVs flying over New Jersey, but says seeing the aircraft up close has “changed the way I feel about this story completely.”

Local residents have reported dozens of sightings of the strange drones since earlier in November, with some reportedly even observed flying over Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

At first a little unconvinced by the buzz, NewsNation investigative correspondent Rich McHugh headed down to Red Bank on Friday night to check out some of the reports.

“I gotta be honest here,” he said in a dispatch from the ground. “When this story first came out a few weeks ago, as a resident of New Jersey, as a journalist, I didn’t pay it much credence.”

“I thought it would turn out to be a bunch of pranksters and this would all be over by now,” he went on, adding what he in fact witnessed on the night was “more sophisticated than I ever imagined.”

The channel then played footage, captured by McHugh and his team earlier in the evening, which appeared to show the outline of a large unmanned aircraft with blinking lights attached to its frame.

McHugh claimed that within just the space of an hour, they’d seen between “40-50 drones” passing overhead, with one of the UAVs buzzing through the night sky in the background as he spoke.

Speaking with local law enforcement, the reporter was told a police drone had been launched to try and intercept some of the aircrafts, but those efforts had been complicated by the fact that the identified drones don’t appear to give off any heat signature.

“It’s not something we’ve had our hands on, it’s not something we’ve experienced,” one official said.