Newsom hemp THC ban could cut off teen from medicine

The mum of an identical triplet left with 10 per cent of her brain after a birth injury says she is doing "amazing" despite doctors being told she'd only "eat and breathe". Little Margo Brehaut was born via emergency c-section with her sister's Edith and Aggie - now one. All three were whisked to the neonatal unit - Edith had to have a shunt fitted due to a brain bleed and Aggie and Margo were both anaemic. Two days after their birth, parents Naomi Foley, 33, and Dave Brehaut, 41, were told Margo had brain damage due to oxygen starvation at birth. They were later told she had just 10 per cent left of her brain left.