Newsom says he will 'implement the will of the voters' on Prop 36
The governor has spent most of the year trying to either chip away at support for the measure or negotiate Prop 36 off of the ballot.
Donald Trump’s October Surprise arrived at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in the flesh: his wife, the notoriously aloof former first lady, Melania Trump, who appeared quite intent on making a return to the White House after months of avoiding the campaign trail. “It is you who are the heartbeat of this great metropolis. It is you who are the pulse of this America,” she told MAGA rally-goers, who had begun gathering inside MSG at Noon on Sunday. “Yet New York City is unforgiving. In fact our
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also exposed the real purpose of one claim that was repeatedly made at the event.
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday
Trump’s latest attack ad tries to blame Biden-Harris administration for protests that took place under his watch - and uses footage that falsely ties the demonstrations to the illegal immigration crisis
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
“We feel very good about where we are,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon.
“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else,” the country’s immigration minister said.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Georgians massed outside parliament Monday night, demanding the annulment of the weekend parliamentary election that the president has alleged was rigged with the help of Russia.
The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar
The resumption of counting in last week's nail-biting British Columbia election has seen the NDP widen its lead in two crucial races and move within 12 votes of the B.C. Conservatives in another.
“Notwithstanding last-minute attempts to expose Trump for the danger he is, the networks are late to the game.” | Opinion
Expletive-filled audio purporting to show Russians discussing the arrival of North Korean troops suggests confusion about how they'll be organized.
Kornacki said the figures are "hard to ignore" and show "movement" in the GOP nominee's direction.